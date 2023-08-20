Game Thread #125: Milwaukee Brewers (67-57) @ Texas Rangers (72-51)

Adrian Houser will get the start Sunday afternoon as the Brewers try to finish the road trip with a sweep. The Rangers will send out their significant trade deadline acquisition, Max Scherzer, who they got from the Mets.

It could be the road trip of sweeps for the Brewers. The trip started in Chicago with a sweep of the White Sox, but then as the Brewers moved west they were swept by the high-powered Los Angeles Dodgers. Now, the Brewers' offense has found some life down in Texas, as they have tallied 14+ hits in each of their first two games.

This will be the second time the Brewers have gone up against Max Scherzer in 2023. While with the Mets, the Brewers got seven hits and two runs against Scherzer in the 3-2 win.

Lineups