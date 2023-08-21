Brewers Week in Review: Week 21

Last Week’s Results

Tuesday: Dodgers 6, Brewers 2

Wednesday: Dodgers 7, Brewers 1

Thursday: Dodgers 1, Brewers 0

Friday: Brewers 9, Rangers 8

Saturday: Brewers 6, Rangers 1

Sunday: Brewers 6, Rangers 2

Division Standings

Milwaukee Brewers: 68-57

Chicago Cubs: 64-59 (3 GB)

Cincinnati Reds: 64-61 (4 GB)

Pittsburgh Pirates: 55-69 (12.5 GB)

St. Louis Cardinals: 55-70 (13 GB)

Last Week

Brewers: 3-3

Cubs: 3-2

Reds 2-3

Pirates 2-4

Cardinals 3-4

Top Pitching Performance

Corbin Burnes continues to pitch in Cy Young form, tossing seven scoreless innings in the 1-0 loss to the Dodgers. Despite the no decision, Burnes struck out nine batters while allowing just two hits and two walks. Honorable mention to Freddy Peralta, who had another strong outing against the Rangers, striking out 11 and allowing just one run across 5 2⁄ 3 innings.

Top Hitting Performance

Willy Adames finally found some success over the weekend, collecting seven hits in the first two games of the Rangers series. While he struggled the rest of the week — one hit in 14 at-bats — the strong two-day stretch gave him a .348/.400/.522 line on the week, with a team-high eight hits, one homer, and four RBIs. Honorable mention to Tyrone Taylor, who slashed .438/.500/.688 with seven hits and a team-high 1.188 OPS.

Injury Notes and Roster Moves

Rowdy Tellez & Abraham Toro

Milwaukee has reinstated Rowdy Tellez from the injured list after an extended absence due to a pair of injuries to his arm and hand. Abraham Toro was sent to Triple-A Nashville with Tellez’s return.

Trevor Megill & J.C. Mejia

Trevor Megill was recalled from Triple-A Nashville after Mejia was sent to the IL with right shoulder inflammation.

Jesse Winker

Winker began a rehab assignment with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Tuesday as he recovers from a back injury dating back to July 25.