Series Preview: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins

The Brewers have alternated sweeps in their last three series. They swept the White Sox, were swept by the Dodgers, and then rebounded with a sweep of the Rangers. They now return home to face another divisional leader, as the Twins come into town. While they may not have the same record as the last two opponents, they will still be a challenge as another division leading team.

Lineups

A series in Texas helped boost the Brewers offense after they scored 21 runs in three games, compared to the 3 runs they scored against the Dodgers. Willy Adames showed a flash of brilliance with a 7-for-13 series at the plate, adding on a home run and 4 RBI as well. Tyrone Taylor is also coming off of a great series going 5-for-13 with 2 RBI and 4 runs scored. Carlos Santana got a boost in the Texas series and on the road trip. He had 4 hits against the Rangers, two of those home runs. He’s also hit a total of four home runs during the road trip. On the other side, Andruw Monasterio has been struggling in the past week, with just one hit in his last six games.

The Twins have dealt with a series of injuries throughout the season, and as a result they have 17 different players with 100+ plate appearances. Carlos Correa leads the team with 478 PA, followed by Max Kepler at 353 PA. Joey Gallo and Max Kepler lead the team with 20 home runs each, and Edouard Julien (143 wRC+) and Ryan Jeffers (140 wRC+) have the top wRC+ on the team. The Twins don’t have many steals as a team. The only active player with more than 10 steals is Michael A. Taylor with 12 steals. Willi Castro (29 SB) and Byron Buxton (9 SB) are both on the IL. The Twins are around the middle of the league in offense with a team total 16 fWAR and 104 wRC+.

Probable Pitchers

Tuesday, August 22 @ 7:10 p.m.: Bailey Ober vs. Wade Miley

Wade Miley got into a bit of trouble in his last start. He allowed four runs in five innings, with just two strikeouts. In the two starts before that, Miley allowed one run in each of those starts.

This is Bailey Ober’s second start against the Brewers this season. In his first start against the Brewers, he pitched six innings and allowed two runs. Ober has been solid all season, regularly giving the Twins five to six innings a start. He has a 3.40 ERA and 3.85 FIP this season. Ober also has a 8.9 K/9 rate this season, which is actually the lowest of the starting pitchers.

Wednesday, August 23 @ 1:10 p.m.: Kenta Maeda vs. Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes had a stellar start his last time around. He pitched seven scoreless innings and struck out nine. Unfortunately, the Brewers offense didn’t back him up and they lost 1-0 in that game against the Dodgers.

The Brewers missed Kenta Maeda the first time around, but get him this time around. Maeda’s been pitching well this season, but his stats are inflated due to allowing 10 runs in a single start against the Yankees. After that start, he went on the IL with a triceps strain. Since his return from the IL, he has a 2.68 ERA and 3.57 FIP, along with 68 strikeouts in 53 2⁄ 3 innings pitched.

Bullpen

The Brewers bullpen is coming off of a successful series against the Rangers. Devin Williams posted two saves against the Rangers, though in the first one he did allow a run and an inherited runner to score. The only pitcher in the bullpen that hasn’t been pitching well if Andrew Chafin, who has allowed runs in his last two appearances. Bryse Wilson did allow a run in the series, but it was unearned. Everyone else posted at least one scoreless appearance during the series.

The Twins bullpen is led by Jhoan Duran, who has a 2.77 ERA and 3.43 FIP as well as 23 saves this season. Emilio Pagan leads the bullpen in innings pitched (53 2⁄ 3 IP) and Griffin Jax leads the bullpen in appearances (55 games). Caleb Thielbar has been on and off the injured list, but has been good when healthy with a 2.04 ERA and 3.27 FIP this season.

Prediction

On paper, these two teams are pretty even. I’ll predict that will hold up into the upcoming series. When these two teams played in June, the Twins swept the two-game series in Minnesota. This time, the Brewers return the favor and sweep the two-game series in Milwaukee.