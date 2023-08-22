Five-run sixth inning aids Brewers to 7-3 win over Twins

The Texas heat has traveled with the Brewers into Milwaukee. On Tuesday, it was a cool 77 degrees at first pitch. On Wednesday, the heat gets turned up a few notches, as it is forecasted to be a balmy 94 degrees, with the heat index pushing 103 degrees. On Thursday it will “cool off” and reach a high of 91.

Along with the hot temps, the hot bats have followed the Brewers as well, at least through game one against the Twins. Eight hits came off of eight different bats, and a big sixth inning helped the Brewers extend their win streak to four games.

Willy Adames was one of the main bats that got hot in Texas and stays hot into Milwaukee. He got the scoring going in the first, knocking his 20th home run of the season off J. Leinenkugel's Barrel Yard in left field. The home run gave the Brewers an early 2-0 lead, but it didn’t last long. In the top of the second, Wade Miley missed his spot to Christian Vazquez as he hit a two-run home run of his own to tie the game.

The Brewers had a chance again in the third to retake the lead. Christian Yelich led off the inning with a double to left field, and William Contreras drew his second walk of the game. A Carlos Santana double play allowed Yelich to get to third, and Adames almost drove in his third run of the game, but his sharp line drive was caught by Kyle Farmer at third to end the inning.

The top of the fourth inning saw the Twins take their first lead of the night. Just like Yelich did in the third, Jordan Luplow doubled to left field to lead off the inning. A few batters later, Farmer singled to left, driving in Luplow to give the Twins the 3-2 lead. Wade Miley and the Brewers were able to escape with just one run surrendered.

The sixth inning is when the Brewers made their move to retake the lead and set themselves up for the victory. In the top of the inning, Bryse Wilson took over for Miley and pitched a perfect inning. In the bottom half, Contreras and Santana opened with back-to-back singles. After Adames struck out, Mark Cahna singled to right to bring in Contreras and tie the game at 3-3. One batter later, Tyrone Taylor dropped a pop fly into shallow right to give them the lead. Not done yet, Brice Turang hit a line drive just out of the reach of Carlos Correa, who got a glove on the ball but couldn’t hang on. Another single from Brian Anderson, the Brewers fourth single in a row, extended the lead to 7-3.

Wilson made the most of his opportunity out of the bullpen, pitching a perfect seventh to give him two clean frames. Hoby Milner and Trevor McGill provided clean innings of their own, and the Brewers extended their winning streak to four games with the 7-3 win over the rival Twins. With a Cubs loss and a Reds win, the Brewers are 3.5 games ahead of Chicago and four games up on Cincinnati. They will try to finish off the two-game sweep tomorrow afternoon, with first pitch at 1:10 p.m.