Game Thread #127: Milwaukee Brewers (69-57) vs. Minnesota Twins (65-61)

The Brewers look to take game two of the two-game series against the Twins as Corbin Burnes faces Kenta Maeda. With the Brewers still just 3.5 games ahead of the Cubs and four games up on the Reds for the division lead, the Brewers need every win they can get down the stretch.

Christian Yelich leads off and starts in left field and Joey Wiemer gets the day off with Tyrone Taylor starting in center and Mark Canha in right. Carlos Santana also gets the nod at first over Rowdy Tellez, and Willy Adames starts at shortstop and bats fourth.

One more Border Battle before we head back home.#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/rfHS5uTGTL — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) August 23, 2023

The first pitch is at 1:10 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.