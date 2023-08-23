Brewers complete two-game sweep of Twins, 8-7

Box Score

The Brewers entered Wednesday's game looking to complete a two-game home sweep of the Minnesota Twins and were in a good position with Corbin Burnes starting the game for the Crew and Kenta Maeda started for the Twins. Milwaukee is still in a pennant race with the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds for the top spot in the division, so winning these series down the stretch is crucial for holding off their rivals for a playoff berth.

The Twins got on the board first after Carlos Correa hit a sacrifice fly to score Eduard Julien, giving Minnesota an early 1-0 lead. Andrew Monasterio then hit a clutch two-out RBI single that scored Yelich and Contreras in the bottom of the first inning to give Milwaukee an early lead.

Royce Lewis gave Minnesota the lead in the top of the third when he blasted a two-run home run that scored Carlos Correa. Milwaukee would immediately tie the game up when William Contreras blasted a lead-off home run to start the bottom half of the inning.

Michael Taylor hit a two-run blast in the top of the fourth to give the Twins the lead again, at 5-3. Kyle Farmer would give Minnesota more insurance when he hit a solo home run to center. Willy Adames responded in the bottom of the sixth when he hit a two-run home run that scored Carlos Santana. Tyrone Taylor then blasted a solo home run to left center in the bottom of the seventh, tying the game.

Both teams were unable to get a run across in the last two innings, and the game went to extra innings where Ryan Jeffers reached on an infield single that scored Joey Gallo, giving the Twins a 7-6 lead. Adames led off the Brewers half of the inning with a single that scored Santana, tying the game. Three batters later, Brice Turang walked off the game with an infield single that scored Adames, winning 8-7 and sweeping the Minnesota Twins.

The Brewers return to action on Friday, as Brandon Woodruff takes on an unannounced pitcher for the San Diego Padres. The Brewers enter the series on a five-game winning streak and are looking good down the stretch. For even more Brewers content, check out the Crew Talk podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and on Twitter @CrewTalkFFSN.