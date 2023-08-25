Game Thread #128: Milwaukee Brewers (70-57) vs. San Diego Padres (61-67)

The Brewers begin a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at home tonight. Brandon Woodruff starts for the Brewers, and Yu Darvish toes the rubber for the Padres.

Sal Frelick remains out of the lineup for the series opener but is hopeful to return on Saturday from a bout of hamstring soreness. Mark Canha starts in right field, and Tyrone Taylor plays center field.

Lineups