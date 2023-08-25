 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #128: Milwaukee Brewers (70-57) vs. San Diego Padres (61-67)

Homestand wraps up with three-game series

By Jack Stern
Pittsburgh Pirates v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

The Brewers begin a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at home tonight. Brandon Woodruff starts for the Brewers, and Yu Darvish toes the rubber for the Padres.

Sal Frelick remains out of the lineup for the series opener but is hopeful to return on Saturday from a bout of hamstring soreness. Mark Canha starts in right field, and Tyrone Taylor plays center field.

Lineups

