Game Thread #129: Milwaukee Brewers (71-57) vs. San Diego Padres (61-68)

The Brewers are looking for their seventh win in a row tonight, as well as another series win. It’s Freddy Peralta on the mound, and Sal Frelick is back in the lineup after missing the last several games. Here are the lineups, with the game on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.
Eyeing another series win today— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 26, 2023
: @BallySportWI
: @620wtmj @fleet_farm | #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/otGyVobN1Y
Game ✌️ in MKE#BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/ZSwygqw2r2— San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 26, 2023
Loading comments...