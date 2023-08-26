 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #129: Milwaukee Brewers (71-57) vs. San Diego Padres (61-68)

Can the Brewers win their seventh in a row?

By -JP-
Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers are looking for their seventh win in a row tonight, as well as another series win. It’s Freddy Peralta on the mound, and Sal Frelick is back in the lineup after missing the last several games. Here are the lineups, with the game on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.

