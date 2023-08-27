Game Thread #130: Milwaukee Brewers (72-57) vs. San Diego Padres (61-69)

Milwaukee looks to sweep the Padres and win their eighth game in a row as the offense has been on a hot streak as of late. Adrian Houser is on the mound for the Crew taking on Michael Wacha for the Padres.

Yelich starts at DH and leads off, while Mark Canha starts in left field. Santana starts at first and bats third, while Sal Frelick starts in center field.

The first pitch is at 1:10 p.m. CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.