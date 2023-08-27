Brewers complete sweep of Padres, 10-6

Box Score

The Brewers entered the game hoping to complete the sweep of the San Diego Padres and win their eighth straight game. Adrian Houser took the mound against Michael Wacha, with a 3.5-game lead over the Chicago Cubs for the top spot in the NL Central.

The Padres started the scoring in the top of the first when Manny Machado hit a fielder’s choice that scored Ha-Seong Kim. Milwaukee answered right back in the bottom of the first, as William Contreras blasted a home run to left-center to tie the game at one.

San Diego kept the scoring going in the top of the second and retook the lead when Gary Sanchez blasted a two-run home run and Matthew Batten followed that up with a solo home run, giving the Padres a 4-1 lead. Milwaukee would score again in the bottom of the third, when Michael Wacha walked the first four batters of the inning, giving the Crew a free run.

Milwaukee then had a massive bottom of the sixth, when Rowdy Tellez hit a double with the bases loaded that scored Canha and Turang. The Padres then walked another run in, setting up the bases loaded again, this time for Sal Frelick. Frelick then hit a massive two-run double that scored Joey Wiemer and Christian Yelich. Willy Adames then drew a walk and Mark Canha hit a single, scoring Frelick and Santana. With the big inning, the Brewers had a 9-4 advantage.

The Padres scored two more runs in the top of the seventh when Abner Uribe threw a few wild pitches that scored both Trent Grisham and Matthew Batten. The Brewers would add an insurance run when William Contreras doubled to center, scoring Andruw Monasterio. Milwaukee would finish the game with the win, securing the sweep and their eighth consecutive victory.

The Brewers will now travel to Chicago to face the second-place Cubs with a 3.5-game lead in the division. The first game will be on Monday at 7:05 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ. Wade Miley takes on Jameson Taillon in the opener. For even more Brewers content, check out the Crew Talk podcast on Apple and Spotify and on Twitter @CrewTalkFFSN.