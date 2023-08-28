Minor League Roundup Week #22

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players, and more. Here is the week 22 roundup.

AAA Nashville

The Sounds had yet another 4-2 week, this time against the Gwinnett Stripers (24-25) to improve to 28-22, now just ½ game behind the St. Paul Saints (29-22) for first place.

Tyler Black had another big week for the Sounds, slashing .350/.458/.500 with one homer, seven hits, and five RBIs. Keston Hiura also homered while slashing .318/.348/.500, and Owen Miller led the team with eight hits en route to a .348/.400/.565 slash line with a homer of his own. As a team, the Sounds slashed .249/.329/.385 with six homers and 30 runs scored on the week.

Colin Rea had a strong start for the Sounds, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk with six strikeouts across six innings. Evan McKendry also looked good, allowing one run on one hit and two walks with six strikeouts over six innings. Ethan Small pitched 3 ⅔ relief innings, allowing no runs and striking out two. As a team, the Sounds pitching staff finished the week with a league-best 3.46 ERA and 52 strikeouts over 52 innings.

The Sounds stay on the road and head to Durham to battle the Bulls (30-21). Nashville is 5-7 against Durham this season.

AA Biloxi

The Shuckers lost the first four games of the week to Pensacola before winning Saturday and not playing Sunday due to rain. The 1-4 week puts Biloxi at 27-23 in the second half, 1.5 games behind Montgomery (29-22) for the division lead.

Jackson Chourio bounced back nicely this week, collecting a team-high six hits and homering twice with five RBIs for a .273/.273/.591 slash line. Wes Clarke also homered and walked seven times for a strong .357/.571/.571 line. Felix Valerio had the team’s only other homer, slashing .333/.455/.889 with three RBIs. As a team, the Shuckers slashed .245/.333/.380 with four homers and 18 runs scored on the week.

While none of the five starters this week had a standout performance, Christian Mejias did earn the win, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks with three strikeouts across 5 ⅓ innings. Cam Robinson pitched two scoreless innings in relief and TJ Shook also had a decent start, allowing two runs over 4 ⅔ innings. As a pitching staff, the Shuckers finished with a 5.60 ERA and 29 strikeouts over 45 innings this week.

Biloxi now heads to Tennessee to take on the Smokies (32-19). The Shuckers went 2-4 against the Smokies in their lone series earlier this month.

High-A Wisconsin

The Rattlers bounced back nicely, going 4-2 against the Quad Cities River Bandits (20-34) to improve to 26-28 in the second half.

Robert Moore had a big week for the Rattlers, slashing .320/.370/.480 with a homer, four RBIs, and a team-high eight hits. Mike Boeve drove in seven runs while Joe Gray Jr. slashed .375/.524/.438 with three RBIs. As a team, the Rattlers slashed .286/.390/.377 with two homers and 41 runs scored this week.

Alexander Cornielle went five scoreless innings and led the team with seven strikeouts this week. Nate Peterson got the win in his start, allowing two runs with five strikeouts over six innings. Cameron Wagoner also had a strong start, allowing one run with five strikeouts over five innings. As a staff, the Rattlers finished the week with a 4.33 ERA, striking out 52 batters over 54 innings.

Wisconsin heads to Beloit to battle the Sky Carp (24-30) for the final time this season. The Rattlers are 5-9 against Beloit this season.

A Carolina

The Mudcats split six games with the Columbia Fireflies (26-28) to move to 32-22 in the second half, still two games ahead of the Lynchburg Hillcats (30-24).

Jesus Chirinos homered twice this week and Jadher Areinamo slashed .500/.542/.773 with a homer and a team-high 11 hits for the Mudcats. Jace Avina also racked up seven hits to slash .368/.455/.579. As a team, the Mudcats slashed .268/.348/.395 with three homers and 27 runs scored.

Jose Chavez totaled six innings across three relief appearances, allowing just one run while striking out seven. Logan Henderson also had seven strikeouts across 5 ⅔ innings in his start, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks. Patricio Aquino allowed one run across five innings while striking out four, and Chase Costello got two wins in two relief appearances, allowing no runs with four strikeouts in 2 ⅔ innings. The Mudcats finished the week with a rough 6.55 ERA, striking out 51 batters across 55 innings.

Carolina stays home to battle the Down East Wood Ducks (25-29). The Mudcats are 9-7 against the Ducks this season.

Performances by Top 10 Brewers Prospects (Weekly Performance; Season Totals)

(MLB No. 2) OF Jackson Chourio (AA): .273/.273/.591 (22 at-bats), 2 HR, 5 RBI; .280/.333/.464 (440 at-bats), 19 HR, 79 RBI (MLB No. 22) OF Sal Frelick (MLB): .125/.222/.250 (8 at-bats), 0 HR, 3 RBI; .247/.355/.371 (251 at-bats), 5 HR, 38 RBI (MLB No. 34) C Jeferson Quero (AA): .150/.143/.250 (20 at-bats), 0 HR, 1 RBI; .267/.343/.451 (288 at-bats), 14 HR, 44 RBI *(MLB No. 38) RHP Jacob Misiorowski (AA): On 7-day injured list (8/26); 71 ⅓ IP, 42 H, 27 ER (3.41 ERA), 42 BB, 110 SO (MLB No. 55) 3B/OF/2B Tyler Black (AAA): .350/.458/.500 (20 at-bats), 1 HR, 5 RBI; .269/.408/.499 (375 at-bats), 16 HR, 59 RBI LHP Robert Gasser (AAA): 6 IP, 6 H, 3 ER (4.50 ERA), 0 BB, 4 SO; 119 ⅓ IP, 106 H, 51 ER (3.85 ERA), 43 BB, 147 SO RHP Carlos F. Rodriguez (AA): 5 IP, 6 H, 4 ER (7.20 ERA), 0 BB, 6 SO; 105 ⅓ IP, 68 H, 32 ER (2.73 ERA), 49 BB, 133 SO 3B Brock Wilken (High-A): .250/.357/.333 (24 at-bats), 0 HR, 1 RBI; .389/.435/.443 (97 at-bats), 2 HR, 16 RBI OF Luis Lara (High-A): .333/.421/.333 (15 at-bats), 0 HR, 2 RBI; .288/.380/.353 (306 at-bats), 2 HR, 24 RBI SS Cooper Pratt (Rookie): ACL postseason (stats don’t count for season totals) .133/.188/.133 (15 at-bats), 0 HR, 0 RBI; .356/.426/.444 (45 at-bats), 0 HR, 8 RBI

*Misiorowski was shut down with arm fatigue this week coming off a strong six-inning, 12-strikeout performance on Aug. 15. “Initial tests did not prompt significant concern about structural damage,” Adam McCalvy reported Saturday.