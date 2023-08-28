Brewers Week in Review: Week 22

Last Week's Results

Tuesday: Brewers 7, Twins 3

Wednesday: Brewers 8, Twins 7

Friday: Brewers 7, Padres 3

Saturday: Brewers 5, Padres 4

Sunday: Brewers 10, Padres 6

Division Standings

Brewers: 73-57

Chicago Cubs: 69-61 (4 GB)

Cincinnati Reds: 68-64 (6 GB)

Pittsburgh Pirates: 58-73 (15.5 GB)

St. Louis Cardinals: 56-75 (17.5 GB)

Last Week

Brewers: 5-0

Cubs: 5-2

Reds: 4-3

Pirates: 3-4

Cardinals: 1-5

Top Pitching Performance

Brandon Woodruff came on strong in his outing in game one of the Padres series when he pitched six innings, allowing only one run on three hits and three walks with 11 strikeouts. Freddy Peralta’s outing should also be noted as he only allowed two runs across 5 2⁄ 3 innings with nine strikeouts in game two of the Padres series.

Top Hitting Performance

William Contreras put on a show at the plate this week, hitting .375 with two home runs, seven runs, and six runs batted in. With Contreras and Carlos Santana both on fire at the moment, the Brewers have some serious momentum heading into September.

Injury Notes and Roster Moves

Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser was placed on the 15-day injured list on Monday after an early exit in his start Sunday. The injury was described as “right elbow effusion” and it’s unclear how long the injury will keep him on the shelf, but it does not appear the injury affected his UCL, which may have required Tommy John surgery. J.B. Bukauskas was recalled from Triple-A Nashville to fill his roster spot.

Julio Teheran

The Brewers sent Julio Teheran on a rehab assignment with High-A Wisconsin, where he threw 30 of 43 pitches for strikes. He’ll now head to Nashville to pitch for the Triple-A Sounds on Wednesday.

Blake Perkins and J.C. Mejia

Both Perkins and Mejia were sent to the Brewers’ Arizona complex on Sunday for rehab and workouts as they recover from a left oblique strain and right shoulder inflammation, respectively.

Jesse Winker

Winker began a rehab assignment with High-A Wisconsin on Aug. 15 before being transferred to Triple-A Nashville on Aug. 22.

Fernando Abad

The Brewers signed the left-handed pitcher to a minor league contract. He made his debut with Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, allowing one run in one inning of work.