Brewers place Adrian Houser on injured list, recall J.B. Bukauskas

Houser left his start on Sunday after two innings with an elbow injury

By Jack Stern
MLB: San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers placed Adrian Houser on the 15-day injured list, the club announced Monday afternoon. J.B. Bukauskas was recalled from Triple-A Nashville as the corresponding move.

Houser left his start on Sunday after two innings due to swelling in his throwing elbow. Craig Counsell said after the game that there is no damage to Houser’s UCL.

An effusion involves fluid buildup around a joint. It remains to be seen how the diagnosis affects Houser’s timeline for a return, but he will sit out for at least two weeks.

Houser’s turn in the rotation does not come until Saturday, and a team off day on Thursday enables the Brewers to skip his spot and give the start to Wade Miley instead if they so choose. In the meantime, Bukauskas comes up from Nashville to add depth to the bullpen.

It’s the third big-league stint this season for Bukauskas, who has pitched to a 3.00 ERA and 5.27 FIP in three innings with the Brewers. He has registered a 3.45 ERA and 3.25 FIP in 31 13 innings with the Nashville Sounds.

