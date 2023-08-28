Game Thread #131: Milwaukee Brewers (73-57) @ Chicago Cubs (69-61)

The Brewers carry their eight-game winning streak into Chicago as they start a three-game series against the Cubs. Wade Miley will get the start against Jameson Taillon.

The Brewers currently hold a four-game lead over the charging Cubs for the division lead. So while this series will be crucial down the stretch for the division hopes of each team, there will not be any change as to who is at the top of the standings. These two clubs are the only teams in the division with winning records against NL Central opponents, as the Brewers are 24-12 and the Cubs are 24-15.