Brewers Reacts Survey: Which rookie has the most potential?

As the final month of regular season baseball approaches, we here at Brew Crew Ball are interested in which of the Brewers rookies fans think has the most potential for the future in a Milwaukee uniform.

The Brewers sit in first in no small part because of contributions from players all over the roster, including a large number of rookies in Joey Wiemer, Brice Turang, Sal Frelick, Andruw Monasterio, Garrett Mitchell, and Abner Uribe, to name a few.

Considering all of those players with the exception of Monasterio were a Brewers top 10 prospect at some point this season, we’re interested in seeing which of those highly-touted rookies is viewed as having the most potential.

While Mitchell has been out most of this season due to a shoulder injury suffered back in April, he was the first of the rookies to arrive to Milwaukee. In 44 MLB games, he’s slashed .286/.341/.462 with five homers, 15 RBIs, and nine stolen bases (121 OPS+).

Turang also started the year with the major league team and has plenty of ups and down. He’s put together a .221/.292/.319 slash line with six homers, 29 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases across 107 games (68 OPS+) while also providing above-average defense at second base.

Joey Wiemer arrived to the Brewers just one day into the season, and he’s flashed power throughout the season, as well as strong defense and a good throwing arm. He’s slashing .212/.288/.374 with 13 homers, 40 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases in 119 games (80 OPS+).

Next to arrive was Uribe, who was called up in early July. In 19 appearances, Uribe has a 1.93 ERA and a 2.68 FIP, allowing four earned runs in 18 2⁄ 3 innings with 22 strikeouts (229 ERA+).

Frelick is the latest in the long line of rookies to get the call this season, making his debut at the end of July. In 29 games with the Brewers, he’s slashed .250/.378/.409 with three homers, 19 RBIs, and five stolen bases (116 OPS+).

Which of these rookies do you think has the most potential? Answer the poll below and stay tuned for results later this week!

