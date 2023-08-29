Game Thread #132: Milwaukee Brewers (74-57) @ Chicago Cubs (69-62)

The Brewers continue a critical series with the Cubs on Tuesday night. Milwaukee took the first contest in the three-game series on Monday by a score of 6-2. Another win would extend the team’s winning streak to 10 games and push its lead in the NL Central to six games.

The Brewers send Corbin Burnes to the mound. All-Star southpaw Justin Steele starts for the Cubs.

Joey Wiemer gets the start in center field over Sal Frelick against the left-hander. Carlos Santana remains out of the lineup for the second straight night with an ankle injury. Mark Canha starts at first base instead. Victor Caratini assumes the catching duties for Burnes, pushing William Contreras to DH.

Lineups