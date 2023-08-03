Andrew Chafin joins active roster, Brian Anderson returns from injury

Third baseman/outfielder Brian Anderson and left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin joined the Brewers’ active roster Thursday, with Abraham Toro and Trevor Megill both being sent to Triple-A in corresponding moves.

LHP Andrew Chafin added to the active roster.



INF/OF Brian Anderson reinstated from the 10-day injured list.



RHP Trevor Megill and INF Abraham Toro optioned to Triple-A Nashville. pic.twitter.com/D5PNvBMZvR — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 3, 2023

Chafin was acquired by the Brewers from the Diamondbacks on Tuesday in exchange for Peter Strzelecki. Chafin, 33, is 2-3 with a 4.19 ERA in 43 games this season (103 ERA+), while his career numbers are slightly better at 16-23 with a 3.31 ERA in 519 games (129 ERA+).

Anderson has been on the injured list since the All-Star break with a back strain. He’s hitting .229/.317/.373 with nine homers and 38 RBIs in 85 games with Milwaukee this season (90 OPS+). In two rehab games with the Nashville Sounds, Anderson had two hits.

Megill has appeared in 16 games out of the bullpen for Milwaukee this season, with a 5.09 ERA across 17 2⁄ 3 innings (85 ERA+). With Triple-A Nashville, Megill has a 5.87 ERA across 7 2⁄ 3 innings this season.

Toro slashed .444/.500/.778 with two homers and nine RBIs in just eight games with the Brewers this season (246 OPS+). He’s spent most of his time since being acquired in the offseason with the Nashville Sounds, where he’s slashed .288/.367/.462 with six homers and 44 RBIs in 70 games.