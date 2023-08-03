Game Thread #110: Milwaukee Brewers (58-51) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (48-59)

The Milwaukee Brewers will look to bounce back in the first game of a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field Thursday night. After a rough 1-5 road trip in Atlanta and Washington, the Brewers return home to face their division rivals.

Adrian Houser gets the start for the Brewers opposite Mitch Keller for the Pirates. Sal Frelick returns to the lineup and bats fifth after sitting out Wednesday following a crash into the wall Tuesday night. First pitch is at 6:15 p.m. on Fox and the Brewers Radio Network.