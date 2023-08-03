 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game Thread #110: Milwaukee Brewers (58-51) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (48-59)

Crew looks to bounce back at home

By Harrison_Freuck
/ new
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers will look to bounce back in the first game of a four-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field Thursday night. After a rough 1-5 road trip in Atlanta and Washington, the Brewers return home to face their division rivals.

Adrian Houser gets the start for the Brewers opposite Mitch Keller for the Pirates. Sal Frelick returns to the lineup and bats fifth after sitting out Wednesday following a crash into the wall Tuesday night. First pitch is at 6:15 p.m. on Fox and the Brewers Radio Network.

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...