Brewers dominate on offense, win 14-1 over Pirates

Box Score

The Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates in a blowout victory Thursday night, winning 14-1 behind 16 hits and a strong collective pitching performance from Adrian Houser and Co.

Pittsburgh struck first in the first inning, as Alfonso Rivas walked and Bryan Reynolds singled to start the game. Two batters later, Jack Suwinski grounded out to drive Rivas in, making it 1-0.

From there, it was all Brewers.

Milwaukee answered back quickly in the bottom of the inning, as Christian Yelich walked before back-to-back outs put a runner at first with two outs. Willy Adames then singled, followed by a two-run double by Sal Frelick to give the Crew a 2-1 lead.

The Brewers added to their lead in the second, as singles by Andruw Monasterio and Brice Turang followed by a double from Joey Wiemer made it 3-1. Yelich then singled home Turang to make it 4-1 and William Contreras hit into a double play to make it 5-1 after two innings.

Milwaukee didn’t let up from there as Turang hit a three-run homer in the fifth to make it 8-1. Frelick matched Turang with a three-run homer of his own in the sixth, making it 11-1.

Can we interest you in Brice Turang obliterating a baseball?#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/ALqbyzfmNz — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 4, 2023

The Brewers delivered the final blow in the seventh, scoring three more on an RBI single by Yelich and a two-run double by Contreras to put the Crew up 14-1, which held through the final two innings.

Yelich finished with three hits, two RBIs, and a walk, while Contreras went 2-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs. Wiemer went 2-for-3 with two runs, two walks, and an RBI, and Turang went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs.

Frelick had arguably the best day, going 2-for-3 with two runs, five RBIs, and two walks.

Get your “Better Call Sal” shirt from Breaking T here.

On the mound, Houser had a strong performance, allowing just one run on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts across six innings. J.C. Mejia had two scoreless innings, striking out four while allowing two hits. Andrew Chafin worked a scoreless ninth in his Brewers debut, striking out one.

The Brewers will look to build upon their win on Friday night as Colin Rea takes the ball against Quinn Priester. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin.