Game Thread #133: Milwaukee Brewers (74-58) @ Chicago Cubs (70-62)

Brandon Woodruff takes on Kyle Hendricks as the Brewers look to take two out of three against the Cubs. With a four-game lead ahead of this Cubs team for the top spot in the NL Central, the Brewers need to take advantage of opportunities like these to solidify their playoff position.

Christian Yelich leads off and starts in left field, while Sal Frelick hits fourth and starts in center field. William Contreras starts at catcher, Carlos Santana returns to the lineup after missing a pair of games with an ankle injury, and Rowdy Tellez starts at DH.

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup for the rubber match vs. Milwaukee!



Tune in: https://t.co/Gs2hZXyTjH pic.twitter.com/6vE5UcT76l — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 30, 2023

The first pitch is at 1:20 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.