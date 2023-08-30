Brewers lose second straight to Chicago, 3-2

Box Score

The Brewers looked to take the rubber match of the series Wednesday afternoon after splitting the first two against Chicago. Brandon Woodruff was on the mound for the Brewers facing Cubs veteran Kyle Hendricks. With a four-game lead in the division heading into the series finale, the Brewers are still far from comfortable atop the division.

The Cubs got on the board early, when Ian Happ hit an RBI double to right field that scored Mike Tauchman and moved Nico Hoerner to third. Dansby Swanson then hit a sacrifice fly to bring home the Cubs second baseman, giving Chicago an early 2-0 lead.

Milwaukee would answer back in the top of the third when Christian Yelich hit an infield single and reached second on a throwing error by Hendricks. William Contreras then hit a long single to right that scored Yelich to cut the lead to 2-1.

Both teams went on a long scoring drought, and the Brewers were able to tie the game in the top of the eighth, when closer Adbert Alzolay came on in relief of Mark Leiter Jr. and hit Mark Canha with a pitch with the bases loaded, giving Milwaukee a free run. The rally ended as Brice Turang then flew out to end the inning.

The Cubs broke the tie in the bottom of the eighth when Cody Bellinger hit an infield single off Joel Payamps that scored Tauchman from third. Milwaukee would get out of the inning with no further damage but was unable to get anything across in the top of the ninth, resulting in a loss in the game and the series.

Milwaukee will return home to take on the Philadelphia Phillies after an off day on Thursday. Game one is on Friday as Freddy Peralta takes on Zack Wheeler on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.