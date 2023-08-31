Brewers Reacts Survey Results: Sal Frelick viewed as rookie with most potential

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

In this week’s Brewers Reacts survey, we asked fans which rookie fans believe has the most potential. The results showed Sal Frelick is the best option among the set of five top-ranked prospects to get regular playing time this season.

Frelick received 45% of the vote, followed by injured center fielder Garrett Mitchell at 29%, reliever Abner Uribe at 12%, second baseman Brice Turang at 9%, and outfielder Joey Wiemer at 5%.

Since receiving the call up to the big-league squad in late July, Frelick has slashed a respectable .247/.371/.398 with three homers, 19 RBIs, and six stolen bases in 31 games for a 112 OPS+ and a 0.8 WAR.

While Mitchell has missed most of this season due to a shoulder injury, he has fairly similar career numbers to Frelick across 44 games, with a .286/.341/.462 slash line with five homers, 15 RBIs, and nine stolen bases for a 121 OPS+ and a 1.6 WAR.

In the national question this week, SB Nation asked fans which team they expect to win the World Series. While it comes as no surprise that the Braves led the way with 44% of the vote, the Brewers ended up coming in sixth in the poll with 6% of the vote, behind only the Braves, Astros, Dodgers, Orioles, and Mariners.

Entering Thursday’s play, the Brewers have a 97.5% chance of making the postseason and a 2.7% chance of winning the World Series, according to Baseball Reference, while FanGraphs has those odds set at 97.2% and 3.9%, respectively.

