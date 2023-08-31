Brewers sign 3B Josh Donaldson to minor-league contract

Today is the deadline for teams to add players to their organization and have them be eligible for the postseason. The Brewers added a couple of players to the organization today, with the most notable of those being third baseman Josh Donaldson. He had been released by the Yankees earlier this week. Donaldson was signed to a minor-league contract and assigned to Triple-A Nashville.

Donaldson had signed a four-year, $92 million contract with the Twins before the 2020 season. He was traded to the Yankees prior to the 2022 season and has spent the last two seasons with them. This season has been a struggle for him. He’s missed most of the season with injuries, and when he did play he only batted .142/.225/.434 in 120 PA. Donaldson does present a potential power option since he has 10 home runs in those 120 PA. By signing him as a free agent, the Brewers will only have to pay Donaldson the pro-rated minimum salary.

The Brewers also added a couple of outfielders to their minor-league depth. They acquired Chris Roller from the Guardians for cash, and signed Greg Allen to a minor-league contract. Both were also assigned to Nashville. Roller batted .222/.373/.412 with 12 home runs and 47 RBI in Triple A. Allen has bounced between Triple-A and the majors this season, and batted .217/.333/.478 in 28 PA with the Yankees.

Since all three of these players were added today, they are eligible to be added to the Brewers postseason roster.