Brewers Reacts Survey: Grading the Brewers’ trade deadline

The MLB trade deadline has come and gone, and the Brewers made several moves to improve the team down the stretch.

Milwaukee kicked things off by acquiring first baseman Carlos Santana from the Pittsburgh Pirates last Thursday in exchange for 18-year-old Jhonny Severino. Santana slashed .235/.321/.412 with 12 homers and 53 RBIs before joining the Crew, and he’s slashed .105/.190/.263 with a homer in five games with Milwaukee.

The Brewers then added first baseman/outfielder Mark Canha from the New York Mets in exchange for the team’s No. 30 prospect, Justin Jarvis. In 89 games with the Mets, Canha slashed .245/.343/.381 with six homers and 29 RBIs. He has yet to collect a hit in three games as a Brewer.

On Tuesday, the Brewers made their third and final major move by adding reliever Andrew Chafin from the Diamondbacks, in exchange for fellow reliever Peter Strzelecki. Chafin made 43 appearances with Arizona, pitching to a 4.19 ERA across 34 1⁄ 3 innings. He made his Brewers debut Thursday night, pitching a scoreless ninth in the blowout win over the Pirates.

In addition to the major moves, the Brewers also made several minor moves, including trading Luis Urias to the Red Sox for a pitching prospect and trading Alex Jackson to the Rays for another pitching prospect.

