Game Thread #111: Milwaukee Brewers (59-51) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (48-60)

The Brewers go for a second straight win over the Pirates.

By -JP-
/ new
MLB: AUG 03 Pirates at Brewers Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After a blowout put the Brewers back on top of the NL Central yesterday, the Brewers and Pirates are set to play the second game of their series this evening. Colin Rea gets the start for the Brewers while Quinn Priester starts for the Pirates. Here is the Brewers lineup for tonight, the Pirates have not posted their lineup yet.

