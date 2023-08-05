Brewers thrashed by Pirates 8-4

Box Score

After the Brewers destroyed the Pirates on Thursday night, it was the Pirates turn to do the clobbering on Friday. The Brewers fell behind early 6-2 and never recovered, losing to the Pirates 8-4.

Colin Rea struggled in what might be his final start for a while, with Brandon Woodruff set to return on Sunday. He only made it through four innings and allowed six runs in the first two of those innings. Five of those six runs came off of two home runs, one by Alfonso Rivas and one by Henry Davis.

The Brewers tried to keep up early. After the Pirates scored three in the top of the first, Carlos Santana and Sal Frelick each drove in runs in the bottom of the inning, Three hits to start the first brought in the first run, capped by a Carlos Santana RBI single. Sal Frelick then brought in another run with a sacrifice fly. That was all the Brewers could put together in the first, though. The Pirates added three more runs in the second and the Brewers faced a big 6-2 deficit.

The Brewers had a chance to close the gap in the fourth with the bases loaded and no outs. Unfortunately, Joey Wiemer popped out and Christian Yelich struck out. William Contreras then hit a two-out ground ball to the left side of the infield. Jared Triolo went for the force out at second and Brice Turang was initially called safe, then got into a run down to get the run from Mark Canha to score. However, on review Turang was forced out at second, and the run did not count.

The Brewers did close the gap a bit more in the fifth thanks to Carlos’ Santana’s solo home run. However, the Pirates added on two more solo home runs in the sixth to push the lead even further out.

Mark Canha had an excellent night as well, recording three hits in the loss. One of those was an RBI single in the seventh to account for the final run of the game.

Yelich, Santana, and Canha accounted for seven of the Brewers eight hits on offense. Every starter other than Joey Wiemer reached base at least once, as well. However, the Brewers as a team went 3-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left eleven runners on base.

In the bullpen, Bryse Wilson pitched two innings and allowed two solo home runs. Abner Uribe pitched two scoreless innings, and Hoby Milner also had a scoreless inning in the loss.

With the Cubs and Reds also taking losses tonight, the top three in the division remain unchanged and the Brewers hold onto first place. The Brewers are set up for the last two games of the series though, with Corbin Burnes set to pitch tomorrow and Brandon Woodruff making his return on Sunday. Saturday’s matchup will be between Burnes and Bailey Falter of the Pirates on Devin Williams bobblehead day. First pitch is set for 6:10 PM.