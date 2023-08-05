 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brewers option Colin Rea, recall Clayton Andrews

Rea heads to Triple-A after a rough start on Friday night as the Brewers add bullpen depth

By Jack Stern
Pittsburgh Pirates v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Brewers have shaken up their pitching staff before Saturday night’s game against the Pirates, optioning Colin Rea to Triple-A Nashville and recalling Clayton Andrews.

Injuries to various starting pitchers have pressed Rea into regular duty this season. He has made 19 starts, and his 100 13 innings pitched rank third on the team.

The 33-year-old has largely been a respectable back-of-the-rotation arm throughout that stretch, but a season-high six earned runs allowed against the Pirates on Friday night bloated his ERA to 5.11.

Home runs have suppressed Rea’s output all year. His strikeout, walk, and hit rates are all around the league averages, but he has allowed 1.7 home runs per nine innings.

With Wade Miley back in the rotation and Brandon Woodruff returning Sunday, Rea’s roster spot was in jeopardy.

With Rea unavailable for the next few days and without a defined role, swapping him for Andrews adds depth to the bullpen. Andrews made his big-league debut in July, allowing five earned runs in 1 23 innings while striking out two.

