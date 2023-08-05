Brewers option Colin Rea, recall Clayton Andrews

The Brewers have shaken up their pitching staff before Saturday night’s game against the Pirates, optioning Colin Rea to Triple-A Nashville and recalling Clayton Andrews.

LHP Clayton Andrews recalled from Triple-A Nashville.



RHP Colin Rea optioned to Triple-A Nashville. pic.twitter.com/fwdP1rrBKE — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 5, 2023

Injuries to various starting pitchers have pressed Rea into regular duty this season. He has made 19 starts, and his 100 1⁄ 3 innings pitched rank third on the team.

The 33-year-old has largely been a respectable back-of-the-rotation arm throughout that stretch, but a season-high six earned runs allowed against the Pirates on Friday night bloated his ERA to 5.11.

Home runs have suppressed Rea’s output all year. His strikeout, walk, and hit rates are all around the league averages, but he has allowed 1.7 home runs per nine innings.

With Wade Miley back in the rotation and Brandon Woodruff returning Sunday, Rea’s roster spot was in jeopardy.