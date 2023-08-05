Game Thread #112: Milwaukee Brewers (59-52) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (49-60)

Brewers ace Corbin Burnes will be on the mound as the Brewers try to bounce back from Friday’s loss to the Pirates. Bailey Falter will make his Pirates debut, as the left-hander will take the mound against Burnes. Falter was acquired by the Pirates in a trade with the Phillies for Rodolfo Castro. Falter enters Saturday with a record of 0-7.

Earlier today, the Cincinnati Reds lost their second in a row to the Washington Nationals. With the loss, the Brewers still hold onto their one-game lead in the NL Central. With the Cubs winning over the Braves, the Brewers are currently two games ahead of the third-place Cubs.