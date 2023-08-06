Brewers reinstate Brandon Woodruff from IL, option Clayton Andrews

After spending four months on the injured list, Brandon Woodruff is back. The Brewers officially activated him this morning to make his start today against the Pirates. Clayton Andrews, who was recalled yesterday for an extra pitcher in the bullpen, was optioned back down to Nashville as a corresponding move.

Woodruff’s 2023 season started out well. He pitched six innings and allowed just one run against the Cubs in his first start, adding on eight strikeouts. In his second start, he pitched 5 1⁄ 3 scoreless against the Cardinals but had a velocity drop. After a bullpen session that didn’t go well, he went on the IL with a sub-scapular strain.

Woodruff has been ramping up his pitch count in three starts in the minors. He threw 32 pitches on July 22, 52 pitches on July 27, and 72 pitches on Tuesday. Adam McCalvy reports that Woodruff expects to be in the 75 to 80 pitch range for today’s start.

Clayton Andrews heads back to Nashville after spending a day with the team. He did not pitch in Saturday’s game against the Pirates.