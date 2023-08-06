 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #113: Milwaukee Brewers (60-52) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (49-61)

The Brewers go for the series win with Brandon Woodruff on the mound.

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

It’s Brandon Woodruff day in Milwaukee. Woodruff is on the mound for the first time in four months and will throw 75-80 pitches today. The Brewers have most of their regulars in the lineup today, with Christian Yelich getting a day in the DH spot.

Here are the lineups for today. The game will be on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.

