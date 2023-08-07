Brewers Week in Review: Week 19

Last Week’s Results

Monday: Nationals 5, Brewers 3

Tuesday: Brewers 6, Nationals 4

Wednesday: Nationals 3, Brewers 2

Thursday: Brewers 14, Pirates 1

Friday: Pirates 8, Brewers 4

Saturday: Brewers 3, Pirates 2

Sunday: Pirates 4, Brewers 1

Division Standings

Brewers: 60-53

Cubs: 58-54 (1.5 GB)

Reds: 59-55 (1.5 GB)

Pirates: 50-61 (9 GB)

Cardinals: 49-64 (11 GB)

Last Week

Brewers: 3-4

Cubs: 5-2

Reds: 1-6

Pirates: 3-3

Cardinals: 2-4

Top Pitching Performance

Adrian Houser bounced back from a rough start against the Braves by going six innings and allowing just one run on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts in Milwaukee’s 14-1 win over the Pirates on Thursday night. Houser has been solid for the Crew this season, tossing 73 innings across 15 appearances (13 starts) and pitching to a 4.19 ERA.

Top Hitting Performance

Brice Turang had a huge week for the Brewers, collecting eight hits in 17 at-bats for a .471/.550/.647 slash line. He walked three times, scored five times, homered once, drove in five, and had two stolen bases.

Injury Notes & Roster Moves

Mark Canha

The Brewers traded the team’s No. 30 prospect Justin Jarvis to the Mets in exchange for Canha, who adds depth in the outfield for Milwaukee. In six games with Milwaukee, Canha is slashing .150/.261/.150 with three hits and two walks.

Andrew Chafin

Chafin was added at the trade deadline in exchange for reliever Peter Strzelecki, who was sent to the Diamondbacks. The 33-year-old lefty has made two appearances for the Brewers, tossing two scoreless innings and striking out three.

Alex Jackson & Luis Urias

Catcher Alex Jackson was sent to the Rays in exchange for pitcher Evan McKendry, while Urias was sent to the Red Sox for pitching prospect Bradley Blalock.

Brian Anderson

Anderson returned from the 10-day injured list on Thursday after missing several weeks with a lower back strain. He appeared in three games over the weekend, going 0-for-4 with a walk.

Brandon Woodruff

Woodruff made his long-awaited return on Sunday to start against the Pirates. He went five innings and struck out nine batters while allowing two runs on four hits and no walks in his first start since April 7.

Owen Miller, Trevor Megill, Abraham Toro, Colin Rea, & Clayton Andrews

All five of Miller, Megill, Toro, Rea, and Andrews were sent to Triple-A at some point this week to make room for the trade deadline acquisitions and players returning from injury.