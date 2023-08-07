Minor League Roundup Week #19

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players, and more. Here is the week 19 roundup.

AAA Nashville

The Sounds went 2-4 against the Durham Bulls (19-14) to fall to .500 at 16-16 in the second half, 2.5 games behind the Louisville Bats (19-14) in the International League West standings.

Patrick Dorrian, Cam Devanney, Payton Henry, and Keston Hiura all had huge weeks for the Sounds, sporting OPS’s north of 1.000. Dorrian homered three times, while Devanney and Henry had two homers each. Hiura led the team with eight RBIs while totaling seven hits, including a homer. As a team, the Sounds slashed .284/.394/.433 with eight homers and 29 runs scored on the week.

Robert Gasser had the best start of the week, totaling six scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts. Eric Lauer looked strong in two relief appearances, totaling four innings and allowing one run on three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. As a team, the Sounds pitching staff finished the week with a 5.00 ERA and 60 strikeouts over 54 innings.

The Sounds now head to Indianapolis to take on the Indians (17-15). This is the first and only time Nashville plays Indianapolis this season.

AA Biloxi

The Shuckers lost four of six to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (20-13) to fall to 19-14 in the second half, one game behind Pensacola in the division.

Jackson Chourio has not slowed down, leading the team with 10 hits on the week while slashing .370/.393/.481 with another homer and four RBIs. Wes Clarke had a huge week, slashing .304/.429/1.043 with five homers and 12 RBIs, including two homers and six RBIs in Wednesday night’s game. As a team, the Shuckers slashed .269/.347/.477 with 10 homers and 35 runs scored on the week.

Jacob Misiorowski had a strong start, going five innings and allowing two runs on five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. Tobias Myers went five scoreless in his start, allowing just one hit and two walks while punching out seven. As a pitching staff, the Shuckers finished the week with a rough 6.18 ERA and 50 strikeouts over 51 innings.

Biloxi now returns home to battle the Tennessee Smokies (22-11) for the first of two series against them this season.

High-A Wisconsin

The Rattlers went 2-4 against the South Bend Cubs (17-19) to fall to 18-18, five games behind the Cedar Rapids Kernels (23-13) in the second half.

Jose Acosta and Alex Hall each homered this week, with Acosta slashing .333/.308/.917 with two homers and five RBIs and Hall slashing .500/.500/.750 with a homer, three RBIs, and a team-high six hits. As a team, the Rattlers slashed a measly .180/.245/.275 with three homers and 18 runs scored this week.

Cameron Wagoner had the best start of the week, allowing just one run on three hits and one walk with seven strikeouts across six frames. Karlos Morales pitched 2 ⅔ scoreless innings out of the bullpen, striking out three. As a staff, the Rattlers finished the week with a 6.65 ERA, striking out 44 batters over 46 innings.

Wisconsin now returns home to play the Dayton Dragons (20-16) who lead the Midwest League East. The Rattlers went 3-3 against Dayton in July.

A Carolina

The Mudcats stayed hot, taking five of seven from the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (15-21) to improve to 23-13, five games ahead of Down East and Lynchburg in the Carolina League North standings.

Luke Adams and Jace Avina each homered this week, while Jadher Areinamo led the team with seven hits, slashing .368/.400/.526. Daniel Guilarte racked up four stolen bases and Luis Castillo led the team with four RBIs on five hits. As a team, the Mudcats slashed .224/.315/.313 with two homers and 24 runs scored.

Logan Henderson continues to shine for the Mudcats, tossing six innings and allowing one run on four hits and no walks with nine strikeouts. Chase Costello pitched a perfect four innings in relief, striking out five. As a team, the Mudcats finished the week with a 3.38 ERA, striking out 56 batters across 50 ⅔ innings.

Carolina now returns home to face the Delmarva Shorebirds (15-20). The Mudcats went 4-2 against the Shorebirds back in May.

Performances by Top 10 Brewers Prospects (Weekly Performance; Season Totals)

(MLB No. 2) OF Jackson Chourio (AA): .370/.393/.481 (27 at-bats), 1 HR, 5 RBI; .291/.347/.483 (385 at-bats), 17 HR, 71 RBI (MLB No. 16) OF Sal Frelick (MLB): .200/.381/.467 (15 at-bats), 1 HR, 7 RBI; .250/.357/.370 (208 at-bats), 4 HR, 30 RBI (MLB No. 68) C Jeferson Quero (AA): On 7-day injured list (7/23); .292/.377/.494 (233 at-bats), 13 HR, 39 RBI (MLB No. 81) RHP Jacob Misiorowski (AA): 5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER (3.60 ERA), 2 BB, 8 SO; 61 ⅔ IP, 38 H, 25 ER (3.65 ERA), 35 BB, 89 SO *(MLB No. 91) 3B/OF/2B Tyler Black (AAA): .067/.263/.200 (15 at-bats), 0 HR, 0 RBI; .270/.411/.508 (311 at-bats), 14 HR, 48 RBI SS Eric Brown Jr. (High-A): On 7-day injured list (7/6); .266/.366/.348 (184 at-bats), 3 HR, 15 RBI LHP Robert Gasser (AAA): 6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER (0.00 ERA), 3 BB, 10 SO; 101 ⅓ IP, 90 H, 44 ER (3.91 ERA), 41 BB, 124 SO 2B Robert Moore (High-A): .105/.150/.158 (19 at-bats), 0 HR, 0 RBI; .227/.321/.368 (375 at-bats), 7 HR, 51 RBI RHP Abner Uribe (MLB): 4 IP, 1 H, 1 ER (2.25 ERA), 0 BB, 4 SO; 33 ⅔ IP, 16 H, 7 ER (1.87 ERA), 20 BB, 53 SO RHP Carlos F. Rodriguez (AA): 5 IP, 4 H, 3 ER (5.40 ERA), 2 BB, 4 SO; 90 ⅓ IP, 60 H, 28 ER (2.79 ERA), 43 BB, 118 SO

*Tyler Black was called up to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday