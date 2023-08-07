Game Thread #114: Milwaukee Brewers (60-53) vs. Colorado Rockies (44-67)

The Brewers kick off their third consecutive series against a sub-.500 team on Monday evening, this time against the Colorado Rockies.

Freddy Peralta gets the start with William Contreras behind the plate. Willy Adames gets the day off as Brice Turang moves over to shortstop with Andruw Monasterio at second base and Brian Anderson at third. Mark Canha gets the start at DH and Joey Wiemer also gets the day off with an outfield of Christian Yelich, Sal Frelick, and Tyrone Taylor.

First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.