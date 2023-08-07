Brewers dominate en route to 12-1 win over Rockies

Box Score

The Brewers had a huge offensive showing Monday night, beating the Colorado Rockies 12-1 behind 13 hits from the offense and 13 strikeouts from Freddy Peralta.

Colorado struck first in the top of the first, as Ezequiel Tovar went deep off Peralta to make it 1-0.

From there, it was all Brewers.

After the Crew failed to score off Peter Lambert in the first three innings, they broke through in the bottom of the fourth.

Sal Frelick started things out with a walk before Mark Canha and Andruw Monasterio were set down with a groundout and strikeout, respectively. Brice Turang then homered to give Milwaukee a 2-1 lead. Brian Anderson followed that up with a triple, scoring on a Tyrone Taylor single one batter later. Christian Yelich and William Contreras kept the line moving with two more singles, as both Taylor and Yelich scored on Contreras’ hit to make it 5-1.

A two-out assembly line to make it a 5-1 game!#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/ELOL4k0w6A — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 8, 2023

After a scoreless fifth and sixth, the Brewers added to their lead in the seventh. Yelich singled before scoring on a Contreras double. Frelick then doubled Contreras home and Monasterio drove Frelick in with a single to make it 8-1.

Milwaukee wouldn’t stop there, however, as Taylor homered in the eighth to put the Crew up 9-1. Yelich then walked and Contreras singled to put runners at the corners with two outs for Frelick, who hit the third homer of his young career to make it 12-1, a score that held the rest of the way.

In case you were wondering, we are still scoring runs.#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/KcZQoi1KeH — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 8, 2023

As impressive as the offensive output was, Milwaukee’s pitching may have been even more impressive. Tovar’s home run was the only baserunner for Colorado all night, as Peralta ended up going seven innings, allowing just the one hit and no walks while matching his season high with 13 punchouts. Peralta has impressed his last three times out, totaling 33 strikeouts and allowing four runs across 19 innings, lowering his season ERA to 4.28.

Elvis Peguero and Andrew Chafin each pitched perfect innings to close it out, with Peguero striking out two and Chafin striking out one to give Milwaukee a grand total of 16 strikeouts on the night.

Yelich and Frelick led the offense by reaching four times and scoring three times each. Frelick also drove in four while Contreras had three hits, three RBIs, and two runs scored on the night. Every starter had at least one hit except for Carlos Santana, who went 0-for-5.

The Brewers will look to build off the strong game Tuesday night against the same Rockies as Wade Miley matches up with Kyle Freeland in a battle of lefties. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.