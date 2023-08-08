Brewers Reacts Survey Results: Brewers get a ‘B’ for deadline moves

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country.

We asked, and you answered.

Nearly 50% of Brewers fans gave the team a ‘B’ for their deadline moves, with another 36% giving the Crew a ‘C.’ Just 6% gave the team an ‘A,’ while 7% and 2% gave a ‘D’ and ‘F,’ respectively.

The three biggest additions to the team were outfielder Mark Canha, first baseman Carlos Santana, and left-hander Andrew Chafin. The team also moved Luis Urias to the Red Sox for a pitching prospect and Alex Jackson to the Rays for another pitcher.

While Canha and Santana were added to boost the offense, they’ve both had their share of struggles in a Brewers uniform.

Canha is slashing .160/.250/.160 with four hits (all singles), two walks, and one RBI in seven games (25 at-bats) with the Crew. Santana is slashing .167/.205/.310 with seven hits, including two homers, three RBIs, and two walks in 10 games (42 at-bats).

In terms of stats, Chafin has been the most impactful addition to this point. In three appearances, Chafin hasn’t allowed a hit, walking two and striking out four across three innings of work.

While Matt Arnold and Co. didn’t make a splash at the deadline, there weren’t many big names available and the front office has made it clear in recent years that they aren’t willing to sacrifice the team’s future for a short-term rental. Arnold stuck to that philosophy again this season, and we’ll see if it pays off down the stretch with the team sitting just ahead of the Reds and Cubs for the NL Central lead.

