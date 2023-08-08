Game Thread #115: Milwaukee Brewers (61-53) vs. Colorado Rockies (44-68)

The Brewers are taking on the Rockies for game two of a three-game set Tuesday night, with Wade Miley taking the mound for Milwaukee opposite Kyle Freeland in a battle of lefties.

With a lefty on the mound, Sal Frelick and Carlos Santana get the night off. Mark Canha starts at first with Christian Yelich in left field, Tyrone Taylor in right field, and Joey Wiemer in center. William Contreras bats second as the DH with Victor Caratini getting the start behind the dish.

First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.