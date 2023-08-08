 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #115: Milwaukee Brewers (61-53) vs. Colorado Rockies (44-68)

Crew looks to build off Monday’s blowout victory

By Harrison_Freuck
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Milwaukee Brewers Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers are taking on the Rockies for game two of a three-game set Tuesday night, with Wade Miley taking the mound for Milwaukee opposite Kyle Freeland in a battle of lefties.

With a lefty on the mound, Sal Frelick and Carlos Santana get the night off. Mark Canha starts at first with Christian Yelich in left field, Tyrone Taylor in right field, and Joey Wiemer in center. William Contreras bats second as the DH with Victor Caratini getting the start behind the dish.

First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.

