Brewers fall 7-3 in extras as pitching falters

The Milwaukee Brewers once again failed to win back-to-back games, falling to the Colorado Rockies by a final of 7-3 in 10 innings Tuesday night.

For the second consecutive night, the Rockies struck first. Nolan Jones took Wade Miley deep out to left field with two outs in the fourth, giving Colorado a 1-0 lead.

Milwaukee answered right back in the bottom of the frame, as William Contreras hit a lead-off homer to knot it up at 1-1.

After strong pitching from Miley and Freeland kept both teams off the board through the middle of the sixth, the Brewers mounted a rally.

Brian Anderson and Christian Yelich led the inning off with back-to-back singles, but Contreras wiped Yelich out with a double play to put Anderson at third with two outs.

Mark Canha came up clutch, however, drilling a two-out, two-strike double into right center to put the Crew in front 2-1 as Miley exited with a lead. Miley went six innings, allowing one run on two hits and three walks with two punchouts.

Solid knock from Canha and we have the lead #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/AKqSWKdhSw — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 9, 2023

Looking to hold onto the slim lead, Craig Counsell turned to his A-bullpen, led by Elvis Peguero in the seventh. Peguero immediately gave up a game-tying homer to Elias Diaz before allowing another homer to Jones, giving the Rockies a 3-2 lead.

Milwaukee once again responded in the bottom of the frame, as Andruw Monasterio went deep off Freeland to tie it up again at 3-3.

Joel Payamps pitched a scoreless eighth and Devin Williams tossed a scoreless ninth to give the Brewers the chance to walk it off against Matt Koch.

While Monasterio reached on a one-out single, the Brewers couldn’t put anything else together and the game headed to extras tied at 3-3.

In the 10th, Andrew Chafin got the ball and immediately got into trouble, walking Michael Toglia and giving up a bunt single to Brenton Doyle to load up the bases with no outs. He then proceeded to walk Cole Tucker on four pitches, giving the Rockies a 4-3 lead.

From there, Abner Uribe took over looking to stop the bleeding. Instead, he gave up back-to-back four-pitch walks to Ezequiel Tovar and Ryan McMahon, putting the Rockies up 6-3 without an out. Uribe finally got Austin Wynns to strike out and induced a flyout from Jones that scored another run before getting his second strikeout of the inning to finally end the inning at a 7-3 deficit.

Justin Lawrence took the 10th inning for the Rockies and didn’t allow much of anything, getting a strikeout and two groundouts without allowing a run.

Monasterio led the offense with a three-hit night, while Joey Wiemer had two hits of his own. No other player reached more than once as the Brewers failed to draw a walk all night.

Milwaukee will go for a series win in the rubber match on Wednesday afternoon as Adrian Houser starts opposite Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m.