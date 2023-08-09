Game Thread #116: Milwaukee Brewers (61-54) vs. Colorado Rockies (45-68)

After a pitching implosion led to a 7-3 extra-innings loss Tuesday night, Adrian Houser and the Brewers look to right the ship in the rubber match against the Rockies this afternoon.

Today’s Brewers lineup features a few changes compared to the starting nine against left-hander Kyle Freeland last night.

Willy Adames returns after a two-day mental break. Sal Frelick is also back in right field with right-hander Chris Flexen on the mound for Colorado. Carlos Santana misses a second straight game with an illness, once again pushing Mark Canha to first base. Finally, Joey Wiemer was scratched with a stomach virus, opening up a start for Blake Perkins in center field.

Lineups

Updated lineup:



1. Yelich, DH

2. Contreras, C

3. Canha, 1B

4. Frelick, RF

5. Adames, SS

6. Monasterio, 3B

7. Turang, 2B

8. Taylor, LF

9. Perkins, CF https://t.co/UOihD78qJV — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 9, 2023

Colorado Rockies:

DH Jurickson Profar

SS Ezequiel Tovar

3B Ryan McMahon

LF Nate Jones

1B Michael Toglia

2B Harold Castro

CF Brenton Doyle

RF Cole Tucker

C Austin Wynns

P Chris Flexen