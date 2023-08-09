Game Thread #116: Milwaukee Brewers (61-54) vs. Colorado Rockies (45-68)

After a pitching implosion led to a 7-3 extra-innings loss Tuesday night, Adrian Houser and the Brewers look to right the ship in the rubber match against the Rockies this afternoon.
Today’s Brewers lineup features a few changes compared to the starting nine against left-hander Kyle Freeland last night.
Willy Adames returns after a two-day mental break. Sal Frelick is also back in right field with right-hander Chris Flexen on the mound for Colorado. Carlos Santana misses a second straight game with an illness, once again pushing Mark Canha to first base. Finally, Joey Wiemer was scratched with a stomach virus, opening up a start for Blake Perkins in center field.
Lineups
Updated lineup:
1. Yelich, DH
2. Contreras, C
3. Canha, 1B
4. Frelick, RF
5. Adames, SS
6. Monasterio, 3B
7. Turang, 2B
8. Taylor, LF
9. Perkins, CF https://t.co/UOihD78qJV
Colorado Rockies:
DH Jurickson Profar
SS Ezequiel Tovar
3B Ryan McMahon
LF Nate Jones
1B Michael Toglia
2B Harold Castro
CF Brenton Doyle
RF Cole Tucker
C Austin Wynns
P Chris Flexen
