Game Thread #116: Milwaukee Brewers (61-54) vs. Colorado Rockies (45-68)

Houser looks to pitch Brewers to series win

By Jack Stern
MLB: AUG 03 Pirates at Brewers Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After a pitching implosion led to a 7-3 extra-innings loss Tuesday night, Adrian Houser and the Brewers look to right the ship in the rubber match against the Rockies this afternoon.

Today’s Brewers lineup features a few changes compared to the starting nine against left-hander Kyle Freeland last night.

Willy Adames returns after a two-day mental break. Sal Frelick is also back in right field with right-hander Chris Flexen on the mound for Colorado. Carlos Santana misses a second straight game with an illness, once again pushing Mark Canha to first base. Finally, Joey Wiemer was scratched with a stomach virus, opening up a start for Blake Perkins in center field.

Lineups

Colorado Rockies:
DH Jurickson Profar
SS Ezequiel Tovar
3B Ryan McMahon
LF Nate Jones
1B Michael Toglia
2B Harold Castro
CF Brenton Doyle
RF Cole Tucker
C Austin Wynns
P Chris Flexen

