Brewers walk off Rockies 7-6 in rubber match

Box Score

For the second straight day, the Brewers and Rockies played a back-and-forth affair that went into extra innings. This time, the Brewers came out on top after a self-inflicted wound.

With the winning run on third base with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, Andruw Monasterio grounded to shortstop and reached on a throwing error by Ezequiel Tovar to deliver a 7-6 win.

It represented a welcome break for a Brewers team that suffered a gut-punch loss on Tuesday and dealt with tough luck for much of the rubber match.

Starter Adrian Houser retired nine in a row to start the game and appeared to strike out Jurickson Profar for his 10th straight to lead off the fourth inning. Instead, home plate umpire John Tumpane called the borderline pitch for a ball, and Profar homered on the next pitch to give Colorado a 1-0 lead.

That prompted a crooked number, as the Rockies rallied to score three more runs in the inning to make it a 4-0 game.

The Brewers then mounted their first comeback of the game, scoring three in the bottom of the fourth and two more in the fifth. Willy Adames and Monasterio hit back-to-back home runs to flip the score to 5-4.

Hoby Milner worked a scoreless sixth, but he and Abner Uribe met a pair of bad breaks as the Rockies tied the game in the seventh.

Milner struck out Harold Castro to start the inning on a breaking ball in the dirt, but Castro reached when the ball got past William Contreras. A few batters later, Uribe induced what should have been an inning-ending ground ball. Instead, it took a tough hop on Brice Turang at second base, allowing the run to score.

The Rockies took the lead in the tenth when Tovar lined a two-out double off Bryse Wilson. Mark Canha bobbled the ball in left field, allowing Profar to score from first.

Canha redeemed himself by leading off the bottom of the tenth with a game-tying double. He advanced to third on a groundout by Sal Frelick and scored the winning run on Tovar’s error.

After taking the series over the Rockies, the Brewers have Thursday off before beginning a nine-game road trip. Milwaukee opens a three-game series with the White Sox on Friday, with Corbin Burnes starting against Michael Kopech. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.