Brewers promote Owen Miller and Clayton Andrews in first round of September call-ups

With rosters expanding from 26 to 28 players for September, the Brewers promoted infielder Owen Miller and reliever Clayton Andrews from Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

Miller and Andrews will not be the team’s lone additions for September. Each can be optioned back to Triple-A at any time in favor of another player, as was the case throughout the season. The Brewers could option Andrews to make room for Saturday’s starter against the Phillies, and Miller could return to Nashville once Josh Donaldson is ready to join the team.

Miller carried the offense with a red-hot performance in May, but poor plate discipline and a lack of power caught up to him quickly. The Brewers optioned him at the start of August after his slash line had fallen to .264/.303/.375 (82 wRC+).

The Fredonia native did not improve much at Triple-A, hitting .276/.321/.434 (86 wRC+) in 20 games with the Nashville Sounds. He walked just twice in 81 plate appearances.

Still, Miller brings some value as a bench player, grading out as a strong defender at second and third base. He also stole 13 bases before being sent down.

Andrews made a pair of appearances in July after the Brewers added him to the 40-man roster. He returned to the roster for one day in August but did not pitch.