 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game Thread #142: Milwaukee Brewers (79-62) @ New York Yankees (70-72)

Brewers go for series sweep behind Corbin Burnes

By Jack Stern
/ new
Milwaukee Brewers v New York Yankees Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

After two commanding wins over the Yankees to start the weekend, the Brewers go for a sweep in the series finale on Sunday.

Corbin Burnes starts for the Brewers, and Gerrit Cole gets the ball for New York.

Christian Yelich remains out of the lineup after he was scratched on Saturday with low back soreness. Tyrone Taylor makes a second consecutive start in left field. Sal Frelick continues to hit leadoff in Yelich’s absence.

Yesterday’s game was delayed by two-and-a-half hours due to rain, and there is once again a chance of rain throughout the afternoon today. Currently, the game remains scheduled to begin at 12:35 p.m. CT.

UPDATE: The Yankees announced that first pitch has been pushed back to 12:50 p.m. CT.

Lineups

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...