Game Thread #142: Milwaukee Brewers (79-62) @ New York Yankees (70-72)

After two commanding wins over the Yankees to start the weekend, the Brewers go for a sweep in the series finale on Sunday.

Corbin Burnes starts for the Brewers, and Gerrit Cole gets the ball for New York.

Christian Yelich remains out of the lineup after he was scratched on Saturday with low back soreness. Tyrone Taylor makes a second consecutive start in left field. Sal Frelick continues to hit leadoff in Yelich’s absence.

Yesterday’s game was delayed by two-and-a-half hours due to rain, and there is once again a chance of rain throughout the afternoon today. Currently, the game remains scheduled to begin at 12:35 p.m. CT.

UPDATE: The Yankees announced that first pitch has been pushed back to 12:50 p.m. CT.

Please be advised the intention is for first pitch to be approximately at 1:50 p.m. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 10, 2023

Lineups