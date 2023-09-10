Brewers take no-hitter into 11th inning but lose to Yankees

Box Score

An otherwise successful series in New York ended with a deflating loss as the Brewers threw 10 1⁄ 3 no-hit innings but lost to the Yankees 3-4 in 13 innings.

Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams combined to throw a would-be no-hitter in regulation, and Abner Uribe took it through the 10th. However, the offense’s inability to score prevented the Brewers from securing the third no-hitter in franchise history.

Burnes was masterful in eight innings, striking out seven. The only two batters to reach against Burnes did so on a pair of walks in the fifth inning. Otherwise, he was on cruise control the entire afternoon.

Burnes relied heavily on his cutter, throwing it for 67 of his 109 pitches, but he effectively mixed in enough curveballs and sliders to keep the Yankees off balance.

Unfortunately, Gerrit Cole threw nearly as well as Burnes did, shutting out the Brewers for seven innings while allowing just three hits.

With the game still scoreless heading to the bottom of the ninth, Craig Counsell pulled Burnes in favor of Williams. Burnes may have gotten a chance to finish what he started had the Brewers taken the lead, but a season-high pitch count put him in no position to throw the minimum 10 innings it would have taken to complete his no-hitter.

Williams worked a perfect ninth capped by a dramatic strikeout of Aaron Judge.

Willy Adames led off the 10th inning with a walk to put runners on first and second, but Andruw Monasterio grounded into a double play and Victor Caratini grounded out to end the threat.

It was Uribe’s turn in the bottom of the 10th. He continued the no-hitter with help from a tremendous catch by Sal Frelick, who crashed into Joey Wiemer in right-center while leaping to snag a fly ball by Anthony Volpe that would have walked it off for the Yankees.

The Brewers finally broke the seal in the 11th on an RBI base hit by Tyrone Taylor. However, the no-hitter and the lead evaporated when Joel Payamps allowed a double to Oswaldo Cabrera that tied the game at 1-1.

Milwaukee reclaimed the lead in the 12th when Joey Wiemer led off with a double to drive in free runner Carlos Santana. Consecutive sac flies by Adames and Monasterio plated Wiemer to give the Brewers a 3-1 lead.

That lead would be similarly short-lived. Andrew Chafin got the bottom of the 12th and hung a slider that Giancarlo Stanton smacked to dead center for a game-tying home run.

The Brewers could not come up with a run in the 13th, and Kyle Higashioka doubled off Hoby Milner in the bottom half to walk it off for the Yankees.

The Cubs defeated the Diamondbacks on Sunday, reducing Milwaukee’s lead in the NL Central to three games. The Brewers’ magic number to win the division remains 17.

The Brewers return home for a three-game series against the Marlins that begins Monday night. Brandon Woodruff starts the opener opposite left-hander Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. CT.