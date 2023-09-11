Minor League Roundup Week #24

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players, and more. Here is the week 24 roundup.

AAA Nashville

The Sounds bounced back after a rough week, winning five of six from the Memphis Redbirds (26-37) to improve to 34-28, 5.5 games out of a playoff spot with two series left on the schedule.

In his first week with the Sounds, Josh Donaldson immediately made an impact, collecting three hits – including two homers – four walks, five runs, and three RBIs across four games. Tyler Black also had a big week, slashing .471/.630/.882 with one homer, 10 RBIs, eight hits, nine walks, and six runs in six games. As a team, the Sounds slashed .265/.393/.415 with four homers and 39 runs scored on the week.

Julio Teheran looked great in two rehab starts this week, totaling 10 innings and allowing four runs (three earned) with eight strikeouts en route to two victories. Evan McKendry also looked strong, allowing just one run on two hits and a walk with five punchouts across 7 ⅓ innings in a win. Jason Alexander pitched four scoreless out of the bullpen, striking out five. As a team, the Sounds pitching staff had a strong 3.33 ERA and 48 strikeouts over 54 innings.

The Sounds head back to the road to battle the Charlotte Knights (14-49) who have had a dismal season. Despite the rough season, Nashville is only 7-5 against Charlotte this season.

AA Biloxi

The Shuckers stayed hot, taking five of six over the Birmingham Barons (22-41) to improve to 38-24, although the team remains 1.5 games behind Montgomery (40-23), who is on a 10-game win streak of their own.

Isaac Collins and Wes Clarke led the Shuckers offense, with Collins slashing .316/.481/.632 with two homers and seven RBIs and Clarke slashing .273/.484/.682 with two homers and five RBIs. Jackson Chourio, Lamar Sparks, and Zavier Warren all had homers of their own, while Carlos D. Rodriguez led the team with 10 hits on the week. As a team, the Shuckers led the league offensively, slashing .309/.411/.520 with seven homers and 49 runs scored on the week.

Carlos F. Rodriguez, Tobias Myers, and TJ Shook headlined the top pitching performances this week. Shook started two games, winning both and pitching 11 ⅓ innings while allowing three earned runs with eight strikeouts. Myers allowed two runs with nine strikeouts in five innings, and Rodriguez struck out five while allowing one run across six frames. As a pitching staff, the Shuckers finished with a 3.57 ERA and 51 strikeouts over 53 innings this week.

The Shuckers close out their regular season with a matchup against the division-leading Biscuits, giving Biloxi a chance to close the 1.5-game gap and win the second half title. Biloxi and Montgomery are an even 12-12 against one another this season.

High-A Wisconsin

The Rattlers finished the season strong, winning four of six against the Cedar Rapids Kernels (42-24), including a four-game win streak to close out the year as the team finished the second half 36-30 and tied for second place in the Midwest League West.

Eduardo Garcia, Hendry Mendez, and Eric Brown Jr. tied for the team-lead with six hits this week, as Garcia slashed .375/.412/.438, Mendez slashed .286/.423/.381, and Brown slashed .300/.391/.350. Luis Lara also had a strong week, tallying five hits and slashing .313/.353/.500 with two RBIs. As a team, the Rattlers slashed .268/.358/.338 with no homers and 28 runs scored this week.

Alexander Cornielle finished his season strong, tossing seven scoreless innings and allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out nine. Sam Gardner totaled nine strikeouts in five innings out of the bullpen, while Tanner Shears looked unhittable, striking out six batters in just 2 ⅓ scoreless innings across two appearances, including a save. As a staff, the Rattlers finished the week with a great 3.33 ERA, with 60 strikeouts across 54 innings.

A Carolina

The Mudcats went 3-1 against the Salem Red Sox (25-39) before the final two games of the regular season were canceled, finishing the second half with a 39-25 record to win the second half Carolina League North title.

Dylan O’Rae had another six-hit week, slashing .353/.389/.353 with two RBIs and three stolen bases. Gregory Barrios homered and swiped five bags in four games, while Jace Avina led the team with four walks while also collecting two hits, including a double and a triple. As a team, the Mudcats slashed .220/.335/.362 with three homers and 21 runs scored.

Yorman Galindez had a strong start to close out the regular season, allowing no runs on two walks and one hit with nine strikeouts across five innings. Jesus Rivero earned the win in his start, allowing no runs on five hits with four strikeouts across five frames. As a pitching staff, the Mudcats finished the week with a 2.57 ERA, striking out 34 batters across 35 innings.

Carolina now takes on the Down East Wood Ducks in the first round of the playoffs, a best-of-three battle that starts in Carolina with game one before game two and game three (if necessary) take place in North Carolina. The Mudcats are 13-9 against the Ducks this season, including a 4-2 series win a couple of weeks ago.

Performances by Top 10 Brewers Prospects (Weekly Performance; Season Totals)

(MLB No. 2) OF Jackson Chourio (AA): .179/.207/.393 (28 at-bats), 1 HR, 2 RBI; .276/.329/.467 (493 at-bats), 22 HR, 88 RBI (MLB No. 32) C Jeferson Quero (AA): .235/.316/.23 (17 at-bats), 0 HR, 1 RBI; .263/.339/.437 (323 at-bats), 15 HR, 47 RBI (MLB No. 36) RHP Jacob Misiorowski (AA): On 7-day injured list (8/26); 71 ⅓ IP, 42 H, 27 ER (3.41 ERA), 42 BB, 110 SO (MLB No. 51) 3B/OF/2B Tyler Black (AAA): .471/.630/.882 (17 at-bats), 1 HR, 10 RBI; .269/.407/.495 (412 at-bats), 17 HR, 69 RBI LHP Robert Gasser (AAA): 4 ⅔ IP, 7 H, 3 ER (5.79 ERA), 3 BB, 5 SO; 130 IP, 116 H, 55 ER (3.81 ERA), 49 BB, 160 SO RHP Carlos F. Rodriguez (AA): 6 IP, 2 H, 1 ER (1.50 ERA), 2 BB, 5 SO; 117 ⅓ IP, 75 H, 35 ER (2.68 ERA), 52 BB, 146 SO 3B Brock Wilken (High-A): .200/.385/.300 (20 at-bats), 0 HR, 2 RBI; .296/.433/.458 (142 at-bats), 3 HR, 21 RBI OF Luis Lara (High-A): .313/.353/.500 (16 at-bats), 0 HR, 2 RBI; .286/.373/.359 (343 at-bats), 2 HR, 29 RBI SS Cooper Pratt (Rookie): Season concluded; .356/.426/.444 (45 at-bats), 0 HR, 8 RBI *SS Eric Brown Jr. (High-A): .300/.391/.350 (20 at-bats), 0 HR, 2 RBI; .262/.364/.363 (256 at-bats), 6 HR, 27 RBI

*Sal Frelick graduated from the prospects list, with Eric Brown Jr. returning to the top 10 list to replace him.