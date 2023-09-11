Brewers Week in Review: Week 24

Last Week's Results

Monday: Pirates 4, Brewers 2

Tuesday: Brewers 7, Pirates 3

Wednesday: Pirates 5, Brewers 4

Friday: Brewers 8, Yankees 2

Saturday: Brewers 9, Yankees 2

Sunday: Yankees 4, Brewers 3

Division Standings

Brewers: 79-63

Chicago Cubs: 77-67 (3 GB)

Cincinnati Reds: 74-71 (6.5 GB)

Pittsburgh Pirates: 66-77 (13.5 GB)

St. Louis Cardinals: 63-80 (16.5 GB)

Last Week

Brewers: 3-3

Cubs: 4-3

Reds: 3-3

Pirates: 3-3

Cardinals: 4-2

Top Hitting Performance

Sal Frelick had a good week at the plate, hitting .300 with a double, triple, and four walks. Willy Adames also hit two home runs this week, as he continues trying to find more consistency at the plate.

Top Pitching Performance

Both of the Brewers aces had fantastic outings this week, with Woodruff throwing a two-hit shutout through seven innings, while Burnes allowed no hits across eight innings as part of a near-combined no-hitter against the Yankees. Milwaukee is going to need the best out of both of their top arms down the stretch and into postseason play.

Injury Notes and Roster Moves

Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes was taken out of Sunday’s game with a sprained ankle but is expected to make his next scheduled start.

Joey Wiemer and Christian Yelich

Joey Wiemer is considered day-to-day after colliding with Sal Frelick in the outfield on Sunday, while Christian Yelich is considered day-to-day after missing the final two games of the weekend series with the Yankees with back tightness.

Julio Teheran

Teheran, who is making his way back from a late-July injury, has now made four rehab appearances between Wisconsin and Nashville, totaling 15 1⁄ 3 innings and allowing nine runs (eight earned) on 14 hits and six walks with 16 strikeouts.

Thyago Vieira and Clayton Andrews

The Brewers called up Vieira and sent down Clayton Andrews on Wednesday. In one appearance over the weekend, Vieira through a perfect inning, striking out one.