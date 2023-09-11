Brewers select contract of Josh Donaldson, option Owen Miller

The Brewers signed third baseman Josh Donaldson to a minor-league contract on August 31. After a week and a half in the minor leagues with Triple-A Nashville, the Brewers are bringing him up. They officially selected his contract this afternoon. To clear roster space, Owen Miller was optioned down to Nashville, and J.C. Mejia was placed on the 60-day IL.

Donaldson started the season with the Yankees and played in 33 games. He only had 15 hits in 106 AB but had 10 home runs. In Nashville, he played in five games and went 3-for-17, but also had two home runs there. He also had five walks compared to four strikeouts, good for a .364 OBP in those games.

Owen Miller didn’t get much playing time since his call-up at the start of September. He only played in four games and got four plate appearances while being used mainly as a defensive replacement. Meanwhile, J.C. Mejia has been on the IL since August 15 with shoulder discomfort.

While Donaldson gets the call-up, one player that remains in limbo is Brian Anderson. Since his return from the IL on August 3, he’s only appeared in eight games. Not only that, but the last time he appeared in a game was on August 22, when he made a start against the Twins. Tomorrow will be three weeks since his last appearance in a game.