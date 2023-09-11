Game Thread #143: Milwaukee Brewers (79-63) vs Miami Marlins (74-69)

Brandon Woodruff is on the mound against Jesus Luzardo as the Brewers look to continue their momentum after winning the series against the Yankees.

Mark Canha leads off as Yelich is out with a back issue. Tyrone Taylor gets the start in left field and will bat seventh. Carlos Santana gets the start at first base and will bat 3rd.

First pitch is at 6:40 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ. For even more Brewers content, check out the Crew Talk podcast on Apple and Spotify, and on Twitter @CrewTalkFFSN.