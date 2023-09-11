Brewers shut out Marlins, 12-0

Box Score

After losing their last game against the Yankees, Milwaukee wanted a bounceback performance with Brandon Woodruff on the mound facing Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. With a slim lead in the division over the Chicago Cubs, the Brewers need to take advantage of strong pitching performances down the stretch.

The Brewers jumped out to an early lead as Mark Canha, who led off with Christian Yelich still day-to-day, started the game with a solo home run. Milwaukee would add three more runs in the bottom of the third when Adames doubled to left to score Contreras. New addition Josh Donaldson would then hit an RBI single, and Tyrone Taylor hit an RBI single that brought home Adames.

Woodruff continued to deal as Milwaukee added insurance to their four-run lead in the bottom of the fifth, when Taylor hit an RBI double and Sal Frelick hit an RBI single. The Brewers entered the sixth inning with a 6-0 advantage.

The offense exploded again in the bottom of the sixth, as Adames hit a bases-clearing triple. Andruw Monasterio then hit a single that scored Adames, and Wiemer reached on a throwing error that scored Donaldson. With an 11-0 advantage, Woodruff showed no signs of slowing down.

Milwaukee added one more run in the eighth inning when Joey Wiemer hit an RBI double, and Woodruff would finish the game throwing a complete game shutout, the first one for the Brewers since Adrian Houser did it on Sept. 4, 2021.

The Brewers will hope to continue the offensive momentum in game two on Tuesday night as Freddy Peralta takes on J.T. Chargois at 6:40 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ. For even more Brewers content, check out the Crew Talk podcast on Apple and Spotify, and on Twitter @CrewTalkFFSN.