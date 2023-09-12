Blake Perkins, Darin Ruf, and Jesse Winker sent to Triple-A Nashville on rehab assignments

Brewers outfielders Blake Perkins and Jesse Winker, as well as first baseman Darin Ruf, have all been sent to Triple-A Nashville to begin rehab assignments with the Sounds, per Adam McCalvy.

Perkins has been absent the shortest of the three, having been placed on the injured list on August 10 with a left oblique strain. Since making his MLB debut earlier this season, Perkins slashed .212/.311/.297 with two homers and 16 RBIs across 56 games at the big-league level. In 36 games with the Sounds this season, Perkins slashed .317/.404/.514 with four homers and 17 RBIs.

Winker has been on the injured list since July 25 with back spasms, and he began a rehab assignment with High-A Wisconsin on August 15. In what has been a disappointing season for Winker, he’s slashed .199/.320/.247 with one homer and 23 RBIs in 61 games with the Crew. Between rehab assignments in Wisconsin and Nashville, Winker has slashed .339/.487/.525 with three homers and six RBIs across 20 games.

Ruf suffered a gruesome knee injury in early June in Cincinnati. Later described as a laceration and patella fracture, Ruf will see his first in-game action since that time. In 20 games between Milwaukee and San Francisco this season, Ruf slashed .224/.333/.286 with no homers and eight RBIs.

In additional injury news, lefty Aaron Ashby (left shoulder surgery) and outfielder Garrett Mitchell (left shoulder subluxation) are both on their way back. Ashby is currently rehabbing with Double-A Biloxi after making a start for the Timber Rattlers, while Mitchell could receive clearance to rehab with Nashville later this week. Adrian Houser is also expected to return from a right elbow injury for a start on Wednesday against the Marlins.