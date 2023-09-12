 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #144: Milwaukee Brewers (80-63) vs. Miami Marlins (74-70)

The red hot Freddy Peralta gets the start against the Marlins

MLB: Miami Marlins at Milwaukee Brewers Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Freddy Peralta, who is 5-0 in his last eight starts, will try to continue the excellent pitching seen from the Brewers starting rotation the last few days. The Marlins will get a healthy workload from their bullpen, as JT Chargois will get the ball first.

