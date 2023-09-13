Game Thread #145: Milwaukee Brewers (81-63) vs. Miami Marlins (74-71)

The Brewers will look to take the first three games of the four-game set as they try to continue building their lead over the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central, who already lost to the Rockies today to help Milwaukee extend the division lead to 4.5 games.

William Contreras gets the start at DH tonight while Victor Caratini starts behind the plate. Josh Donaldson looks to build on some nice performances and is in the lineup at third base. Carlos Santana will man first base tonight while Rowdy Tellez gets the night off.

The first pitch is at 6:40 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.